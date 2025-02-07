Featured

Queendalyn Yurglee releases You Are God today

Gifty Owusu Amoah Showbiz News Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:08 2 minutes read

LAST year, Gospel singer, Queendalyn Yurglee announced her upcoming album, Clouds of Glory with the release of a single, Omewoya ft Judikay on November 1.

And on Friday, February 7, she is set to drop another one, You Are God, also off the album which is scheduled to drop later in the year.

Recorded live on October 11 at Accra's vibrant Prop Haven Venue, Queendalyn describes You Are God as a joyful song which draws attention to the power of praise.



“You Are God' is a joyful song that draws attention to the power of praise. It's a declaration of God's sovereignty and majesty, and a celebration of His goodness and faithfulness.



“I'm excited to share this song with the world, and I pray it will inspire and uplift everyone who listens to it,” Queendalyn Yurglee told Graphic Showbiz on Monday, February 3.

When Queendalyn Yurglee officially launched her maiden EP, The Birth, in August 2023, she was very hopeful her first major project would positively impact lives.



And indeed, Hold My Hands, which won her an award, was part of the five-track EP which had other songs such as Wotim Ho Daa (You remain the same) and Honhom Kronkron.

She was the only female winner on the night when she took home TGMA Best Female Vocal Performer award after beating strong contenders in the persons of Adina, Abiana, Niella, Titi Owusu and Lordina the Soprano.



The feat was quite significant for the singer who made her debut appearance as a nominee in the prestigious awards ceremony.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Queendalyn, affectionately known as Arkbearer, revealed that her upcoming album, Clouds of Glory, is an extension of her mission to disseminate the redemptive message of God and highlight the transformative power of the Holy Spirit in Christianity.

Expressing her optimism about the album's potential impact, she declared, "My music is a vessel for spreading God's message of salvation. I'm confident Clouds of Glory, just like my previous project,The Birth EP, will uplift, inspire, and bring hope to all who listen."



