Next article: Emilia Clarke feared she would be fired from Game of Thrones after brain injury

Featured

South Africa rapper mourns daughter, 9, killed in car crash

BBC Showbiz News Jun - 11 - 2024 , 11:34

South African rapper Shebeshxt is mourning the death of his nine-year-old daughter after she died in a car crash.

Advertisement

"My life will never be the same without your presence," the rapper said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

The musician was travelling with three passengers to perform at the African National Congress (ANC) Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert in the northern Limpopo province on Saturday when the car collided with a heavy motor vehicle and overturned.

In addition to losing his daughter, the rapper, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, also shared that he had lost his foot in the crash.

"My heart is so so broken.. I'm trying to adjust the accident that left me in trauma and so many tears. Loosing [sic] my f##t was enough, not too loose [sic] my daughter," he wrote on X.

Condolences and prayers from fans and the music community have been pouring in.

Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) said in a statement on Monday: “We cannot imagine the pain and grief they must be experiencing, but we want them to know that they are not alone.

“The entire artistic community stands in solidarity with them, offering comfort and support. Shebe is not only a talented artist but also a valued member of our creative fraternity."

Videos of the crash have been circulating online. In one clip, Shebeshxt is seen lying on the ground while paramedics attend to him.

Tidimalo Chuene, the spokesperson for the transport department in Limpopo, told local media the cause of the crash was under investigation.

This is Shebeshxt's second car accident this year.

In January he was involved in a crash which left him unharmed but his car was written off.

Shebeshxt's popularity grew after his song Ke Di Shxt Malume became hugely popular on TikTok and has been on a steady rise in the music industry in South Africa, but he has become a controversial figure.

Earlier this year a video of the rapper pulling out a gun while performing was widely shared on social media.