Rocky Dawuni makes Esquire’s Best Dressed list at Grammys 2025

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Feb - 05 - 2025 , 13:54 2 minutes read

GHANAIAN Reggae icon Rocky Dawuni may not have taken home the Best Global Music Performance award at the recently held 66th Grammy Awards, but he certainly made a mark both on the red carpet and in global fashion circles.

The In Ghana hitmaker earned a spot on Esquire Magazine’s Best Dressed Men List, standing alongside some of the biggest names in the world entertainment industry.

Esquire, a leading American men’s magazine known for its keen eye on fashion, recognised the musician’s style at the prestigious event.

He was listed among internationally celebrated stars, including John Legend, Busta Rhymes, Bob Weir, Trevor Noah, Omarion, Swizz Beatz, Finneas, Cory Henry, Scott Evans among others.

The publication praised them for their ability to command attention through their sophisticated and well-thought-out outfits.

Rocky Dawuni got the nod in a striking two-piece ensemble created by a Ghanaian designer, Juju Eye. His mustard coloured pair of trousers was teamed with a matching top accented with white hues.

It blended tradition with contemporary elegance, ensuring his cultural identity remained prominent on the global stage.

His effortless yet polished look, combined with his signature dreadlocks and radiant confidence, were enough to make him one of the lookers on the night.

“These are the guys who showed up ready to do their industry proud, help support a ravaged city, and ensure that even casual observers will remember why we like watching people play music in the first place.

“ At this moment in time, that's more than laudable—it’s downright impressive,” Esquire noted in their coverage.

