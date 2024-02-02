Pete Edochie blesses son Yul Edochie’s call to ministry

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie is a very happy man after getting endorsement and receiving blessings from his father, Pete Edohie following his call to start an online church.

Last month, Yul Edochie launched his church, True Salvation Ministry and announced a new YouTube channel bearing the name of his ministry.

Last Sunday, he held his inaugural church service online where he shared his spiritual journey detailing his divine calling and the moment he felt God’s direct guidance.

Even though his first church service has been greeted with mixed feelings from netizens, Yul has disclosed in a post on Instagram that he has the full backing of his father.

Yul Edochie disclosed that his father endorsed his ministry after watching his first service and enjoyed it.

He wrote: “So yesterday, my father called me and congratulated me for successfully holding my first live program as a minister of God. He said he watched it and he loved it. He then gave me some bible verses to read and talk about in my program”.

He narrated how he was saved from a devastating car accident along Ore road in Nigeria which was the moment he fully accepted his calling.