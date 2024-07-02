Next article: Ghanaians are showing me ‘shege’ instead of sympathising with me – Lil Win

Nudity, graphic content not my thing regardless of the financial offer – Adjetey Anang

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Jul - 02 - 2024 , 12:23

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang says he has a selective approach towards choosing movie roles, and he strongly opposes roles that involve nudity, graphic content or intimate scenes, regardless of the financial offer.

Speaking in a recent interview on TV3, the thespian explained that his personal values and principles guide his decisions, not financial incentives.

“There are characters that I may not play. Somebody else would play it… Nudity, nude scenes, and very graphic, intimate scenes. That’s the thing. It’s not about the money. As an actor, I believe it’s essential to stay true to myself and my values. I can’t compromise on certain aspects of my craft, and I’m willing to miss out on opportunities rather than sacrifice my principles”, he said.

The actor also touched on the societal perception of actors, noting that many Ghanaians struggle to distinguish between the roles actors portray and their actual personalities.

“And that’s how serious people take it. They can’t draw a line between the craft and the artiste”, he remarked.