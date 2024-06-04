Next article: Idris Elba helps uncover the WWII soldiers of colour who never got their due

Featured

No debate that you are number 1-Davido congratulates Stonebwoy for winning TGMA Artiste of the Year

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 04 - 2024 , 10:08

Renowned Nigerian singer Davido has congratulated Stonewboy for winning the ultimate Artiste of the Year at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) ceremony held at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, June 1.

Advertisement

In a response to a post by Stonebwoy on Instagram yesterday, Davido praised the music credentials of the Into the Future hitmaker, noting that his position as number one is not debatable.

“NUMERO UNO NO DEBATE !!! ANYBODY WEY NO GREE GO GREE LAST LAST! Congrats my brother and love you and the family! ITS YOUR TIME ENJOY,” Davido’s comment read.

In the said post, Stonebwoy encouraged those who trust in his hustle to see his success as a reflection of their own individual stories.

He described the award as “reward of hardwork” for which people should be inspired by it.

“For those Who trust that my hustle is a true reflection of their own individual stories Here is a proof that you’re a winner. This Reward of Hardwork is a True testament that Inside of me lies one of the Greatest Talents to ever emerge out of Africa and If this makes me better than others, may they be inspired because there are others above, that inspire me too.. To God Be The Glory...BHIM to The World(sic),” he wrote.

Apart from taking home the biggest award of Artiste of the Year, the Manodzi artiste was the highest award recipient.

He won Artiste of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best International Collaboration, and Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Mix Masta Garzy won Best Audio/Sound Engineer with Stonebwoy’s Manodzi. The two were presented with the award on stage.

This is Stonebwoy’s second Artiste of the Year award, his first being in 2015.

See post below: