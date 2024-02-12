Next article: I’m still relevant because I do timeless music, says Mavis Asante

Nigerian singer Teni weeps bitterly after AFCON final loss (VIDEO)

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 12 - 2024 , 15:30

Nigerian singer Teni broke down in tears on Sunday, February 11, after the Super Eagles of Nigeria were beaten 2-1 by host nation of the 2023 AFCON, Cote D'Ivoire.

In a viral video on X, the musician expressed disappointment and embarrassment amid uncontrollable tears.

Teni had hoped that the Nigerian team would win their fourth AFCON trophy after they took the lead by a goal in the first half of the game.

However, her expectations were not met leading to the sheer disappointment.

“Ivory Coast you think you can embarrass me. Somebody please I need oxygen…you want to embarrass me,” she said while crying.

The African Cup of Nations tournament ended on Sunday, February 11 after Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria by two goals to one to win the trophy.

Nigeria’s defender William Troos-Ekong scored the lone goal for his side while Frank Kessie and Sebastian Haller scored for the home side in a comeback victory.

Nigerians on X and other social media platforms have since been subjected to mockery after losing the final especially from their Ghanaian neighbours.