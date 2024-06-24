Next article: Funke Akindele: Women don’t need to depend on men to be successful

My marriage collapsed 20 years ago and I’ve not communicated with my ex-wife since then-Yaw Sarpong

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 24 - 2024 , 11:22

Gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong has answered back to recent charges by his ex-wife, Adwoa Pinamang that he is romantically involved with colleague singer and partner, Tiwaa.

The estranged wife created lots of controversies in the last few days when she revealed in an interview with Oyerapa FM that she had been prevented from caring for her sick husband.

She also accused Tiwaa of snatching her husband and enjoying the support of his family to play the role of a wife.

But Yaw Sarpong, who hasn’t been in the best of health lately has responded to the accusations, noting that his marriage collapsed 20 years ago when Pinamang abandoned him and their children.

Yaw Sarpong explained that their marriage was not legally formalised, as he only performed traditional rites where he presented a bible, soft drinks and a ring.

The veteran musician gave an account of how Adwoa Pinamang abandoned him and their children and relocated to Kumasi when he was seriously ill.

He disclosed that he has not been in touch with Adwoa Pinamang over the past two decades, which makes her recent claims of being the legitimate wife and making efforts to build their marriage and also take care of him very surprisingly.

He insinuated that her renewed interest might be influenced by the recent GH¢100,000 gift he received from Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia.

He also noted that even though he has moved on, he intends to resolve all outstanding issues with his ex-wife amicably.