Next article: Nacee: I’m done with NDC’s campaign songs for December election

Featured

My dad had a vision that I ended up a gospel artiste – Davido

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 26 - 2024 , 18:17

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has disclosed a vision his dad, Deji Adeleke, shared about him.

Advertisement

He made this known at his wedding to his wife, Chioma Rowland, on Tuesday, June 25 in Lagos, Nigeria.

While chatting with some guests at the star-studded event, Davido said his father told him that he had a vision that he would transition from secular music to gospel music.

“My dad told me, ‘David, I had a vision that you ended your music as a gospel singer,’” Davido revealed in the now-trending video.

One of the guests responded to this by yelling, “So shall it be!” while a few more people chanted “Amen!” (Related articles

The wedding also garnered lots of interest and enthusiasm from fans, content creators and journalists alike, who flooded the internet with wedding-related content under the hashtag #Chivido2024.