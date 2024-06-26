Featured

Nacee: I’m done with NDC’s campaign songs for December election

Jun - 26 - 2024

Renowned Ghanaian musician Nacee, has disclosed that he has finished and submitted a campaign song for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the main opposition party, ahead of the upcoming general election in December.

The maverick musician had previously disclosed that he composed NDC’S popular campaign songs in 2016 and 2020 including “Onaapo”.

In a recent interview on Angel TV, Nacee, winner of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) for Gospel Song and Gospel Artiste of the year, revealed that he was approached by the political party in 2022 to compose a song for them, which he has since completed and submitted to the party's chairman, Asiedu Nketiah.

“Ah, that was a while ago, back in 2022," confirming that he was indeed approached by the party. (Related article: NDC has strong faith in my abilities —Nacee)

He also revealed that the song he recently produced is on the concept of the 24-hour economy, an initiative championed by John Mahama, the NDC presidential candidate, shedding light on the party's vision for economic growth and development.

The host asked Nacee when the song would be released, but Nacee said it depended on what the party wanted to do. He's waiting for the party to decide when to release the song.

“When I am done with my part, I submit it to them after which they will go through to see what they will also do.

“At the right time, they release it and we continue. I am making four songs this year, they sometimes demand for six since the various songs have different purposes they serve”, he added.

The host asked Nacee who exactly reaches out to him, and he revealed that he receives calls from high-ranking NDC politicians like former President John Mahama, Asiedu Nketia, and Mr Julius Debrah, all of whom seek to utilise his artistic talents for campaign songs and other political projects.

“President Mahama himself calls to schedule a meeting. When I get there we do not only talk about music, we also talk about other things, then he expresses his idea and expectation for the campaign song, after which I also go and think about it to deliver.

“Sometimes General Asiedu Nketia can call me, Honourable Julius Debrah can also call me", he said.

