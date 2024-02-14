My boyfriend left me because of my obsession with Kwabena Kwabena-Vitamilk Love Night winner narrates story

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Feb - 14 - 2024 , 06:46

As excitement builds for the Vitamilk Love Night at the Grand Arena, where artistes Kwabena Kwabena and Becca are headline performers tonight, one lucky fan's devotion to Kwabena Kwabena has sparked a surprising turn of events.

Jennifer Christodia Kudiabor, a student of the University of Professional Studies(UPSA) Accra, emerged one of the winners of a "Graphic Showbiz Sing a Song" challenge to win a ticket to tonight's show. In a heartfelt chat, Jennifer expressed her deep admiration for Kwabena Kwabena, revealing that she has been a fan since childhood and holds him in high esteem.

She eagerly anticipates the opportunity to meet him today, emphasizing the special place he holds in her heart.

However, Jennifer's intense devotion to Kwabena Kwabena proved to be a point of contention in her relationship. She disclosed that her boyfriend ended their relationship because he felt overshadowed by her unwavering admiration and obsession for the artiste.

Jennifer's room is adorned with a picture frame of Kwabena Kwabena, his image as her wallpaper on her phone and display pictures on her social media handles.

She shares Kwabena Kwabena's popular song, Bue Kwan every morning on her social media pages and WhatsApp status.

She tells that it's her favourite gospel song and gives her motivation for the day.

Perhaps, feeling dejected in a relationship that he is not loved and adored as much as another the partner has never met, Jennifer's boyfriend quit the relationship.

Reflecting on the situation, this is what Jennifer had to say."My boyfriend broke up with me because of the love I have for Kwabena Kwabena. I have his picture frame in my room, I have his picture as my wallpaper, and I even know everything about him. It's more like he's family to me because he has a special place in my heart. My admiration for him is so intense that my boyfriend got fed up and broke up with me.

" My family is equally worried about it. They think it's not normal but I just love him. In my eyes, he can do no wrong so anytime I read some bad news about him, I just brush it aside. I just love Kwabena Kwabena and I don't know how I can control myself seeing him perform live in my presence. The mention of his name just gets me emotional," she said.

While Jennifer also expressed her fondness for Becca, she said her affection for Kwabena Kwabena is beyond measure.

Jennifer's experience is a testament to the profound impact artistes can have on their fans, showcasing the emotional connection forged through music and the lengths to which fans will go to express that love.