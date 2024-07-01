Previous article: Will Smith debuts new song in fiery performance at the BET Awards

MUSIGA to host concert in honour of Jon K

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jul - 01 - 2024 , 10:38

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in collaboration with +233 Jazz Bar & Grill is set to hold a concert in honour of Ghanaian music producer, keyboardist, singer-songwriter and recording artiste, John Asante Opoku, better known as Jon K.

The concert to honour Jon K's legacy will take place on July 20 at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra.

Some of the artistes scheduled to perform at the memorial concert are Bessa Simons and the Bessa Band, Pozo Hayes, Joe Osei, Okyeame Kwame, Pauline Oduro and Amandzeba.

Jon K’s music contributions helped to enrich popular music in Ghana and beyond in the late 1980s and 1990s.

He released three albums under his name: ‘Adowa’ (1987), ‘Asaboni’ (1989) and ‘Gidigidi’ (1993). Jon K also produced albums for other acts such as Ben Brako, Frank Bafy, Thomas Frimpong, Mr Cee, Nana Bugyei, Western Diamonds, Paddy Hayes, Peejay Scott and more.

Jon K died on July 19, 1999 in a London hospital where he had been rushed after collapsing in a recording studio while producing singer, Nana Yaa’s debut album.

In the late 1970s, he embarked on his professional journey as a keyboardist for the renowned Tabu band, led by the talented trumpeter Eddie Quansah.

During his tenure with the group, they innovatively blended African rhythms with jazz elements, creating a distinctive sound that garnered widespread acclaim and cemented their place in the history of African jazz.

He released his debut album, ‘Adowa’ in 1987.

Bessa Simons, president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), who worked alongside Jon K on some projects in London, said the man was worth celebrating for his uniqueness.

“He constantly drew on his exceptional skills that helped extend the creative abilities of the artistes he produced in the studio. He totally understood the music production process and worked out ways to enhance what he did for himself and for others,” he said.