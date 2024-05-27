Magic Rocker set to release Trophy Man

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 27 - 2024 , 19:05

US-based Ghanaian music producer, disk Jockey (DJ), singer and songwriter, Richard Essien known by the stage name Magic Rocker has been very busy this year.

Advertisement

He has dropped a number of songs Talk Dirty, Who Are You, No More War, and Lion King, already and has again announced that he is ready to drop his new single, Trophy Man.

In a social media post last week, the artiste asked his followers to get ready for something big, dropping the flyer to whet appetite of Ghanaians.

“All I want to say is that I will be releasing my new song, Trophy Man and that can be tomorrow, next week or next month. I just want my fans to get ready for the special food I have cooked for them,” he said.

Earlier this year, Magic Rocker released Talk Dirty which is off his upcoming album, Rejected, produced by Dream Team made up of Joshua Tetteh (King Jay’s Beat), Joseph Kojo Sam (Mr Sarge) and Richard Essien ( Magic Rocker), who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Gavali Records.

The artiste, who has worked with Grammy award winners like Michael Rose, Don Carlos, Anthony B, Elephant Man, Sizzla, Frankie Paul, Sppragga Benz, Ava Cherry among others, describes himself as multi-talented and a versatile artiste with a vision to change the world with his talent.

Magic Rocker began his musical journey as a club DJ in Chicago and later ended up at Elma and company; a children's television show aired on Chicago public access cable.

In a recent with Graphic Showbiz, he sent out heartfelt appreciation to Ghanaians for accepting and patronising his music.