Magic Rocker returns with Peace Rain

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 28 - 2024 , 08:08

After a short break, US-based Ghanaian artist Richard Essien, known as Magic Rocker, returns to the music scene with his highly anticipated single, "Peace Rain".

Magic Rocker promises an exciting year for his fans, with a slew of new songs in the pipeline.

"I have a treasure trove of great music waiting to be released, making 2024 a significant year for me," he revealed.

He took a brief hiatus to focus on personal projects, explaining that balancing his personal endeavours with music development caused the delay in releasing new tracks.

"I still have a lot to give Ghanaian music enthusiasts, and they will soon see how versatile I am in both reggae and afrobeats,” he said.

Over the coming months, I'll be working on a few projects, so hopefully everything goes according to plan," he stated.

Magic Rocker, a seasoned sound engineer and musician, has played a vital role in promoting Ghanaian music globally.

His impressive discography includes songs like "Baby U Are Hot", "Talk Dirty", "No More War", and "Lion King", among others.

As the CEO of Gavali Music, a Chicago-based record label, Magic Rocker has created a unique sound that blends sensual vocals with authentic African rhythms, perfect for any social occasion. His music has gained widespread popularity across Africa, with fans in countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, and South Africa, among others.

With a great experience in the music industry, Magic Rocker is growing his popularity in Ghana focused on taking the country's music scene to new heights.

His upcoming releases are highly anticipated, and he says he will deliver exactly what his fans have been waiting for.