We dated for two months before he proposed – Actress Sharon Ooja shares love story

Vanguardngr.com Showbiz News Jun - 28 - 2024

Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja, who married her partner, Ugo Nwoke, in Abuja on Thursday, has shared her journey into marriage.

In an interview with Bella Naija, Ooja revealed that she dated for two and a half months before her husband proposed to her.

Sharon said her sister introduced her to Nwoke, and despite initial reservations, they connected deeply.

She said, “My love story is one that I’ll say is short of a miracle. I had just recovered from what I considered the worst heartbreak of my life, and I was filming, and my sister had said to me a friend of hers wanted to speak to me and I was like I wasn’t in the mood.

“I didn’t want to talk to anybody. Anyway, she gives this person my number and he is really smart. I was like, who is this person, and we probably didn’t speak as much as we should.

“Months passed he kept on trying to reach me, and I was like, this guy is really persistent. We kept on having really cute conversations, and one day, there was just one conversation that struck me. We spoke for about three hours. I was like I think I like this guy.

“I travelled and realised that he hadn’t called me in like two days, I asked 'why didn’t you call me?' And he said 'you told me you were going to go out and have fun'. I was like yeah, I’m single and he said 'I didn’t I want you to be single no more'."

“We dated for literally two-and-a-half months, and I was engaged in the third month. And we married two months after there.”