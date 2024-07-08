Next article: The Black Experience: Here is Mahama’s comprehensive strategy to transform Ghana's creative sector

Serwaa Amihere's video: She didn’t misconduct herself – EIB Network

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jul - 08 - 2024 , 11:33

Serwaa Amihere did not engage in any misconduct in relation to the recently circulated semi nude video, which showed her with a man identified as Henry Fitz lying on a bed, the management of EIB Network, the employer of Amihere has said.

On April 2, 2024, an intimate video of Serwaa Amihere was shared on the internet.

It generated public reaction and her employer, the EIB Network said it was conducting a private investigation into the matter.

In a press statement dated July 5, 2024, the EIB Network said, "at the end of a thorough and impartial investigation, the committee found no form of misconduct or breaches on the part of Serwaa Amihere in the circulation of the said video.

EIB NETWORK ANNOUNCES LATEST DEVELOPMENTS ON SERWAA AMIHERE

You will recall that on the 10th of April 2024, we published a circular addressing the circulation of a private video purported to be one of our employees, Serwaa Amihere, who is a broadcast journalist with GHOne TV. In the above-mentioned publication, we indicated that management would establish a committee to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the release of the said video after, which our findings would be published. From the outset, we have taken this matter very seriously and ensured that due process was meticulously followed. At the end of a thorough and impartial investigation, the committee found no form of misconduct or breaches on the part of Serwaa Amihere in the circulation of the said video. Criminal proceedings initiated by the State against those believed to have unlawfully published the video are ongoing.

We remain committed to cooperating with authorities to ensure that justice is served.

EIB Network had earlier said in April that it was committed to conducting an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the issue and will publish the findings.

Additionally, EIB Network acknowledged that it was aware of criminal proceedings initiated by the police against individuals accused of publishing the video.

Serwaa Amihere subsequently apologised for the incident and said it had brought embarrassment to her family, employers, loved ones and the businesses and brands she represents.

She said the video was taken five years ago, adding that, at the time, “I considerably underestimated the extent of my influence, my potential, what I would become, and what I would come to represent to this society.”

According to her, the video finally went out "after five months of threats and extortion, along with efforts by the police to bring the extortionists to book."

Nonetheless, Serwaa said she has learnt useful lessons from the unfortunate episode.

