KODA's burial on July 5 postponed; here is the new date

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 22 - 2024 , 16:55

The burial date for esteemed Ghanaian gospel musician Kofi Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA, has been moved from its original date of July 5, 2024, to September 20, 2024.

This change was announced through a post on the late singer's official Facebook page, causing a shift in the plans for his final farewell.



The initial funeral rites were set to take place on Friday, July 5, at the KICC on Spintex Road in Accra.



The updated post stated, "We wish to inform all well-wishers, friends, ministry partners, and the general public that the date for the celebration of life for our beloved brother Kofi Dua Anto has been changed from 5th July 2024 to 20th September 2024."



The esteemed Takoradi-based musician passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2024, after a brief illness .



He was 45 years old and is survived by his wife and three children.



KODA's music legacy includes hits like "Nsempii", "Nkwa Abodoo", "Yapai" and "Adorso".