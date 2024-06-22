Next article: Singer Davido and Chioma set to wed on June 25

Chioma’s wedding ring worth three Rolls Royce cars – Davido

Vanguardngr.com Showbiz News Jun - 22 - 2024 , 15:58

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has disclosed that the wedding ring he presented to his fiancée Chioma is worth the price of two or three Rolls Royce cars.

Recall that earlier this month, Davido disclosed that he and Chioma would have their wedding in Lagos on June 25.

Davido revealed this in a video posted on Instagram on Friday by businessman and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest.

In the video, the socialite praised the couple, who were seated in a car, and asked Chioma to show off the ring.

In the accompanying caption, the socialite affirmed that the wedding ceremony would be a “strict gathering of real friends and family.”

“We’re rolling on a Rolls-Royce. A Yoruba man steps out and says, I am coming down to Imo to pick an amazing fruit and it’s happening,” Cubana said.

“They fought it. They tried to stop it. They did everything possible to end it but the will of God happened.”

Responding, Davido said, “That is two, three Rolls Royces right there.”