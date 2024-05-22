Next article: Okomfour Kwadee’s family seeks help for his treatment

KobbySalm out with Never Forget video featuring Kofi Karikari

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 22 - 2024 , 12:28

Ghanaian gospel sensation KobbySalm is set to captivate audiences with the release of his latest music video, "Never Forget," featuring Kofi Karikari.

Advertisement

The new song is a piece of a beautiful combination of powerful vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and stunning visuals delivering a message of gratitude and faith.

The video, directed by renowned filmmaker Rex, takes viewers on a cinematic journey through scenes of nature's beauty, urban landscapes, and intimate moments of reflection.

With the growing trend of urban gospel, KobbySalm entices listeners with some beautiful dance moves, thanks to the dancers who were on point with that assignment.

But it wasn’t just about the dancing, the two singers were on a mission to preach about the faithfulness of God even in the face of challenges and uncertainties and their message was clear on Never Forget.

“Never Forget is more than just a song; it's a heartfelt expression of gratitude for the blessings and victories that have been experienced along life's journey,” KobbySalm told Graphic Showbiz.

Since he announced his presence on the music scene, KobbySalm has shown huge interest in leading the youth on the right path.

And so apart from blessing their lives with his music, he has also set out on a school tour aimed at highlighting mental health challenges.

The project dubbed, “ KobbySalm Music Tour” which started last year is a fusion of music and seminars led by KobbySalm and a team of medical professionals to serve the interest of using music to bring about a positive change.

Already, he has been to a number of schools including Christian High International School and Benkum Senior High School in the Greater and Eastern regions respectively this month.

Watch video