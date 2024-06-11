Featured

King Maaga: We should deliberately promote Ghanaian music

Naima Rahim Showbiz News Jun - 11 - 2024 , 09:00

Singer King Maaga is urging music industry players, especially disc jockeys (DJs), to prioritise promoting Ghanaian songs. He believes it's essential to support local talent and grow the industry.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, King Maaga expressed his concerns about the "free promotion" of foreign music at the expense of struggling Ghanaian artists.

He emphasised the need for collaboration and support among industry professionals to build a solid foundation for the industry.

King Maaga, who is known for songs such as Obaasima featuring Medikal, ‘This That’ featuring Lasmid, Enough, Link up, Party Gbe with Krymi, Evergreen, Never Die Poor among many others, said promoting Ghanaian music was the way to go in building a solid industry.

“I would like to highlight some important things, you see, Ghanaians don’t like promoting our own songs, they like to play and promote foreign songs more than Ghanaian songs and this is not helping the industry.

“If we continue to chart this path, how can the industry grow? We will always lag behind our competitors and we will be the losers at the end. We ought to play and promote our own, we should collaborate with one another and support the up and coming artistes to bring development to the industry” he added.

King Maaga, real name, Felix Quaye-Larbi told Graphic Showbiz that his ambition is to see the industry grow, thus he is ever ready to contribute his artistic prowess to push the music industry to the place it deserves.

“I have collaborated with some renowned artistes, my annual King Maaga Eastern Music Festival is a well-attended event. I hope to expand my influence beyond my home region, which is the Eastern region to Africa by featuring popular artistes in Ghana and beyond,” he said.

Presently, King Maaga is promoting his latest song, For Real and this is what he says about the song, “The track features my signature of a combination of Afrobeats and contemporary pop which has earned me a loyal fan base and critical acclaim.

“For Real stands out with its upbeat tempo and lively production, making it the perfect tune for beach parties, road trips and get-togethers. Music lovers will find themselves instantly hooked to the song’s positive energy and relatable lyrics,” he said.