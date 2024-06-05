Next article: I’ve been rejected for roles because of my age, Fred Amugi reveals

Kanye West blasts ‘baseless’ sexual harassment allegations from ex-assistant

Kanye West announced that he will be pursuing legal action against Lauren Pisciotta, a former assistant who accused him of sexual harassment.

According to TMZ, Pisciotta, an OnlyFans creator who earns $1 million annually, says she was hired by Ye in July 2021 to collaborate on his fashion line and album Donda. She claims that Ye asked her to be "God Like" a year into her employment, delete her OnlyFans account, and promised to match her earnings from the platform, to which she agreed.

However, Ye reportedly began sending her vulgar text messages, and videos, and masturbated during their phone calls. Pisciotta also says that Ye was fixated on the penis size of her boyfriends.

But, in a statement provided to Complex by Ye's attorney, the 46-year-old rapper alleges that Pisciotta, 35, pursued him sexually to secure employment and benefits.

The artiste added that his former assistant then resorted to blackmail and extortion when rejected.

Here's the full statement;

In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected.

Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved.

She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct.

During her employment Ms. Pisciotta offered Ye sex on his birthday to which he declined, sent Ye unsolicited nude images, sexual narratives and was seen twerking in the office during business hours.

On one occasion, Pisciotta boasted how the best moment of her life was when she was being ejaculated on by a soccer player while simultaneously texting her boss.

It is well documented how Ms. Pisciotta consistently used sexual coercion in an attempt to demand not only money but material items, namely Hermes Birkin bags, a Lamborghini and an endless quest for plastic surgery.

Upon having her advances rebuked, Pisciotta's blackmail demands have gone from $60M last year to $50M in last week's frivolous filing.

Such behavior is entirely inconsistent with someone who claims to have been sexually harassed or experienced a hostile work environment.

It is evident that Ms. Pisciotta leveraged her association with Ye and his company, and her proximity to him, to seek material gains, clout, and employment through inappropriate means.

Her initial attempt at a lawsuit for unlawful termination gained no media traction, leading her to fabricate headlines following threats of blackmail and extortion.

