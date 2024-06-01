Next article: Telenovelas are eroding our cultural identity — Fred Amugi

Juizi releases new single titled 'My People'

GraphicOnline Showbiz News Jun - 01 - 2024 , 19:22

Rising music star Juizi has debuted his first official single of the year, titled "My People."

Signed under Blue Clouds Entertainments, Juizi's latest release promises to be a chart-topper with his unique style.

The single "My People" opens with an infectious rhythm that immediately draws listeners in, setting the stage for Juizi's introspective lyrics.

As the song progresses, Juizi's smooth vocals effortlessly glide over the beats, delivering powerful messages about the prevalence of negativity and deceit in society to defend his people.

With thought-provoking lyrics, he encourages listeners to stay vigilant and navigate life's challenges with resilience and integrity, seamlessly infusing the Ghanaian language.

Throughout the track, listeners get a glimpse of Juizi's charismatic personality, which shines through the lyrics and will resonate with audiences worldwide.

Aptly titled "My People," the song was produced by Six30 Beatz and showcases Juizi's distinct bass voice and charismatic personality.

Signed to Ghanaian businessman Munaga M. Mohammed's record label Blue Clouds Entertainments, Juizi steps into the spotlight with this vibrant, energetic track, destined to become a staple in every party playlist.

The new single is available on all digital streaming platforms.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7pDv9UszPT/?igsh=MXN4c3RrcmZtbGR3MQ==