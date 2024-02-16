Previous article: Artistes don’t do hip life music because streaming platforms don’t have a category for it — Okyeame Kwame

Joeboy releases debut single Osadebe following exit from Empawa

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 16 - 2024 , 09:47

Nigerian music sensation Joeboy has once again captured the hearts of fans with his latest single, "Osadebe," marking his first release under his newly established record label.

Departing from Empawa, the artiste is paving his own path in the industry, unapologetically embracing his unique style and vision.

"Osadebe" is a melodic masterpiece, characterized by its smooth tempo and introspective lyrics, echoing themes of self-reflection and positive affirmations. Produced by K-Dreamz, the track pays homage to the late Chief Osita Osadebe's iconic hit "Osondi Owendi," which resonated deeply with audiences in the early 2000s, particularly in the southern regions of Nigeria.

"I no dey cross my lane lane, I’m living like Osadebe, Osondi Owendi," signifying his refusal to conform to the pressures and comparisons prevalent in the music industry. Despite criticism for his reserved demeanor and minimal media presence, Joeboy's message is clear on "Osadebe" – he is content with his chosen path and remains unfazed by external expectations.

Establishing his own record label, The Young Legend, and securing a deal with Warner Music, Joeboy has solidified his status as a rising star since bursting onto the scene in 2019.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the artiste emphasised the importance of staying true to oneself and disregarding external noise.

"The fact is, you can do things on your own terms and stay in your lane and achieve the same, if not better, results than other people living loudly. I am my biggest competition, I really don’t care what others are doing. The only person that I’m focused on is me," he said.