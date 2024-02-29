Next article: Meek Mill responds to accusations that he and Diddy had a sexual relationship

Iwájú creator credits University of Hertfordshire for Disney success

BBC Showbiz News Feb - 29 - 2024 , 10:45

The co-creator of a new Disney series set in futuristic Nigeria has thanked his UK university for making him realise his potential.

Hamid Ibrahim co-founded pan-African entertainment company Kugali Media after graduating from the University of Hertfordshire in 2017.

The company has collaborated with Disney on Iwájú, a six-part animated series which was released on Wednesday.

Mr Hamid said the university "helped me realise my full potential".

He continued: "Studying here developed my confidence and skills, allowing me to become the best I could be."

Mr Hamid, who is chief executive officer at Kugali Media, was born in Uganda and spent most of his years growing up in Kenya.

He then moved to the UK where he studied 3D animation and visual effects at the university in Hatfield.

After graduating he worked on feature films such as the remake of The Lion King before co-founding a new company to tell stories inspired by African culture.

Mr Hamid said: "I wanted to give something back for the rest of the world and the first idea that came to mind was to tell African stories.

"I want to show the world what Africa can do and Iwájú is going to do that."

The entertainment company has focused on telling futuristic African stories through comic books, art and augmented reality.

In 2019, the Hertfordshire alumnus told the BBC he and his team at Kugali Media were going to "kick Disney's arse".

It was previously reported by entertainment website Deadline that the comment caught the attention of Walt Disney Animation Studios's chief creative officer Jennifer Lee, leading to the creation of Iwájú.

The show is set in a futuristic version of Lagos and follows a young girl called Tola and her best friend Kole.

The series is the first original animated series from Walt Disney Animation Studios since it was founded in 1923.

Disney Television Animation has developed most of the company's other television projects.

All six episodes of Iwájú began streaming on Disney Plus from Wednesday.