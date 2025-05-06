Next article: Ghana launches The Black Star Experience: What you need to know

I’m still waiting for verification, Afua Asantewaa on second singathon attempt

May - 06 - 2025

Broadcast journalist Afua Asantewaa has revealed that she is still waiting for official confirmation from Guinness World Records following her second attempt at the longest singing marathon by an individual.

This is after she concluded her attempt in December last year surpassing the waiting period for verification from Guinness world Record

According to the Guinness World Records website, standard application verifications typically take between 6 to 12 weeks.

However, immediate verification is possible if an official Guinness World Records judge is present during the attempt. The verification period can vary based on the type of record and the complexity of the evidence submitted.

Responding to a comment on TikTok, she simply stated, “We are still waiting.”

Afua began her second singing marathon attempt on December 21, 2024, at Heroes' Park, Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. Although this attempt was not successful, it followed her initial effort in December 2023, where she also aimed to beat the current record of 105 hours held by Sunil Waghmare of India.

She managed to sing continuously for 121 hours and 39 minutes during her latest attempt. After completing the challenge, she took to social media platform X to thank Ghanaians for their support.

“Hello, Ghana! I just wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for your amazing support during my Guinness World Records Longest Singing Marathon Individual attempt,” she wrote.