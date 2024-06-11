Featured

I’m dealing with Patapaa’s parents to finalise our divorce - Liha Miller

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 11 - 2024 , 10:49

Liha Miller, wife of Ghanaian musician Patapaa, has confirmed that their marriage is in shambles.

In a recent interview sighted by Graphic Showbiz, she revealed that the marriage, which took place in 2021, broke down shortly after the wedding and they have been separated for over two years.

According to her, when she first initiated the process of ending their marriage, her husband (Patapaa) did not take her seriously and dismissed her decision as a mere bluff.

Despite her clear intentions to divorce, Patapaa failed to acknowledge the gravity of the situation, leaving Miller with no choice but to take matters into her own hands.

Since then, the couple has been living separately, with Liha Miller making persistent efforts to finalise the divorce. She has been actively working towards a formal separation, engaging with Patapaa's parents in an attempt to bring closure to their failed marriage.

She has since not been in contact with Patapaa and is currently dealing with his parents to finalise the divorce process.

When asked about her relationship with Patapaa, she stated, "No. He is my husband or ex-husband. We are no more for a very long time. People don’t need to know because it is my private life. Many people are thinking wrongly and I have to clear it up a little bit. I got married to Patapaa in 2021 but the marriage did not work out.

We are officially married and in Ghana, it is a process. We got divorced and we are in the process of ending everything. Patapaa and me we are not talking for years. The last time I saw him was after the wedding and when I left we never spoke. I asked for a divorce but he did not take it seriously,” she said.

She is currently in the country and her visit is unrelated to her divorce proceedings, as she is in the here to spend time with her friend Atemuda.