‘I can bring Bible to the table in my relationship’ – DJ Cuppy

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jul - 08 - 2024 , 11:51

DJ Cuppy, aka Florence Otedola, Nigeria's renowned disk jockey and billionaire heiress, has shared what she brings to a romantic partnership.

In a recent social media post, Cuppy participated in the popular 'What do you bring to the table' challenge, revealing that her faith and the Holy Bible are the values she offers in a relationship.

This comes after her recent baptism at a UK church, showcasing her commitment to her new spiritual journey.

On her X handle, Cuppy shared: “‘what do you bring to the table?’

“Me: Holy Bible.”

DJ Cuppy has been sharing her spiritual journey with her fans, revealing how her faith has transformed her perspective on beauty.

According to her, she has come to realise that true beauty transcends physical appearance, and is instead rooted in inner peace, purpose, and self-worth.

By embracing her faith, Cuppy has discovered a deeper sense of beauty that comes from within, and is inspiring her fans to do the same."

DJ Cuppy is publicly known to be single at the moment.

Her most recent relationship was her failed engagement to British boxer, Ryan Taylor.

The duo parted ways in July 2023, barely seven months after their shocking engagement in November 2022.

Cuppy has been vocal about her desire to find her “true love,” saying being “single and childless” in her 30s is “lonely and boring.”