How Turkey became the hair transplant capital of the world

Citizen Digital Showbiz News Jun - 08 - 2024 , 16:50

Hair transplants have become the norm in the cosmetic and aesthetic world, with unbelievable before and after pictures making rounds online, and Turkey has emerged smack at the centre of this new revolution.

Men and women in equal measure, from all over the globe, have in the recent past been thronging Turkey in search of a dream transformation.

Turkey has mastered the art of medical tourism with patients flying to the country for this procedure, stay for a particular time to get the hair transplant done.

In a report by Kenya’s Citizen Digital, it mentioned that most people prefer Turkey due to affordability. According to research, a full package will cost anything between Ksh.200,000 (¢22,835.25) and Ksh.600,000(¢64,935.17).

This normally include airport transfers, accommodation at a 5-star hotel, consultation, the procedure itself, and a follow-up check.

Turkey is a developing country, meaning the wages are still quite relatively low as compared to other countries, and this helps their affordability.

What also sets it apart from other developing countries, according to research, is the investment in equipment and doctors.

However, as much as the procedure is cost-effective, there are still some risks associated with it.

According to experts, some of the risks involved include over-harvesting of the donor site, poor hairline design, too much density of the hair follicles, wrong angles and lack of follow-up care.

This can all be mitigated through proper research of the type of hairline one wants, engagement with an experienced surgeon, and proper follow-up care after the procedure.

Turkey has been embraced by many international stars who have done this procedure, the latest of them being one half of Nigerian music duo P-Square, Peter Okoye, who flew to Istanbul in May this year to have the procedure.

He stated that he had been insecure about his hairline and that it was long overdue.

Mr. P, as he is popularly known, took to his Instagram stories to document the journey. According to him, about 2,400 hair follicles were harvested on the first day.

“You are about to see a before and after of the magic that these guys are about to do,” he said at the time.

Thereafter, while in high spirits, he was seen enjoying a delicious meal before the surgery.

After undergoing a successful operation, he posted a photo of himself recovering. In subsequent days, he was seen performing for his fans in Turkey while showcasing the success of the surgery.

In more recent posts of his progress, Mr. P can be seen to have recovered a full head of hair with a remarkable hairline, a mark he was once insecure about.

This is all due to the magic touch of Turkey doctors, who have completely taken over the field and are seemingly making a killing out of it