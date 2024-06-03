Next article: Be bold enough to declare me winner of 2019 VGMA Artiste of the Year- Stonebwoy to Charterhouse

Featured

Here are the six awards Stonebwoy won at this year’s TGMA

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 03 - 2024 , 13:00

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy was the biggest winner at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards which came off at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Advertisement

Apart from taking home the biggest award of Artiste of the Year, the Into the Future artiste was the highest award recipient.

He won Artiste of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best International Collaboration, and Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Mix Masta Garzy won Best Audio/Sound Engineer with Stonebwoy’s Manodzi. The two were presented with the award on stage.

King Promise followed with three awards namely Afropop Song of the Year, Best Afrobeat/AfroPop Artiste and Most Popular Song of the Year. Nacee has two with Best Gospel Artiste and Gospel Song of the Year with Kuami Eugene picking Highlife Artiste of the Year and Video of the Year award.

King Paluta also grabbed two awards of New Artiste of the Year and Hiplife Song of the Year.

Read full list of winners here: TGMA25: Check out full list of winners