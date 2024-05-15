Featured

GOtv Ghana customers get two exciting new channels on SUPA and SUPA+

Graphic Online Showbiz News May - 15 - 2024 , 13:38

It’s exciting times for GOtv Ghana customers with three new channels being added to the Supa and Supa+ packages.

The new channels: M-Net Movies 3 and BBC Brit, are joining the GOtv Ghana platform in a bid to enhance the viewing experiences of customers.

Whether you crave heart-thumping action, trend-worthy lifestyle tips, or a hearty dose of British wit, it's time to grab that remote, hit that switch, and dive into a treasure trove of fantastic content, specially curated for the GOtv Supa and Supa+ squad!

Customers can watch their favourite action heroes, adventure classics, catch star-studded themes and movie festivals on M-Net Movies 3 on the GOtv Supa package. There’s a lot of family entertainment to enjoy with Dora and the Lost City of Gold on Wednesday May 15 at 2:45PM and then Jaws 3-D, showing on Friday May 17 at 2:25PM brings you heart-thumping action.

Explore family dynamics and resilience in Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls on Saturday 18 May at 2:25 PM while the spy thriller The 355 also shows the same day at 6PM featuring a powerhouse cast led by Jessica Chastain.

If you’re a lover of British wit and humour, then settle in for a brilliantly British experience with BBC Brit available on the GOtv Supa package.

Offering plenty of comedy, game shows, talk and drama on a roster of programming that combines entertainment with a hint of humour, highlights include The Chelsea Detective, which started showing on Tuesday 14 May at 6PM, where Detective Inspector Max Arnold solves crimes in London’s posh district.

QI is a unique quiz show format, and a new season starts on Friday 17 May at 6PM along with comedy series Ghosts which returns for its 5th season, brings all the for laughs and misadventures on Friday 24 May at 6:35 PM.

Aside from these amazing new additions, the Supa and Supa Plus packages continue to deliver more value for customers’ money. With over eight channels dedicated to local content, reality TV, and drama on Supa+, and a wealth of family-friendly shows on Supa, there's something to keep everyone in the household glued to the screen.