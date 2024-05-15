Next article: GOtv Ghana customers get two exciting new channels on SUPA and SUPA+

Featured

Eminem runs fake obituary for Slim Shady alter-ego to promote upcoming album

Complex.com Showbiz News May - 15 - 2024 , 14:17

Eminem's next album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), has been on quite the promo run, and the latest piece of information comes from an obituary published by the Detroit Free Press newspaper.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, photos of the obituary surfaced online showing a picture of Em in his Slim Shady persona wearing a hockey mask with the headline "Slime Shady Made Lasting Impressions."

The obituary itself highlights Eminem's career and claims he "exposed" his audience "to the extreme darkness of the muse/rapper, as he led millions of music fans down a road glorified a demonstrably nihilistic worldview."

Elsewhere in the obituary, the writer says Slim Shady's life eventually ended due to the "tools" he used to win fans over with his actions.

"His complex and tortured existence has come to a close. And the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which the character departed this world. May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that he could not find on Earth," the writer wrote.

Eminem debuted the trailer for his next album during the 2024 NFL Draft last month. The clip was filmed as a teaser for the fictional Detroit Murder Files series and highlight the Slim Shady character's "complex and oft-criticized, tongue-twisting rhymes."

Shady is described as "the blond antihero" and had "no shortage of enemies." 50 Cent also makes a cameo in the clip where he says he thought him and Slim Shady were friends but claims the latter is a "psychopath."