Give musicians equal opportunities –Abrewa Nana to media

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Jan - 27 - 2024 , 15:43

GHANAIAN female Dancehall artiste, Abrewa Nana, has expressed concern over the media’s categorisation and preferential treatment given to ‘A-List’ artistes, saying it does not offer fair opportunity to others and that is hindering the growth of Ghana's music industry.

She argues that many radio and TV stations especially tended to favour only a few artistes, giving them more playtime and exposure while leaving a large number of talents in the country with limited chance to showcase their work and gain recognition.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz, the Odo Filla hitmaker held that this act of highlighting only certain artistes bred a divisive environment.

“The industry needs a united front that would give prospect to a broader range of talents instead of focusing on a select few.

"Also, the media makes it look like Ghanaian artistes are not doing well because in their own mind, they have listed some types of artistes who they have put on the frontline for the world to see. That is the reason why our counterparts elsewhere seem to be ahead of us. They don’t push only one person to shine, they offer a lot of people equal opportunities to blossom and that is what we also have to do here," she explained.

She was of the opinion that the existing disparities in the industry was uncalled for and there was the need for a more inclusive environment that supported artistes from all backgrounds.

Abrewa Nana urged industry leaders, record labels, and policymakers to put measures in place to break down the barriers that hindered the progress of musicians, particularly up and coming ones.

"I believe in a music industry that provides equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of their background or origin. It's time for us to come together and create a space where talent can flourish, irrespective of gender, ethnicity or socio-economic status," she stated

Commending the #PlayGhana agenda, an initiative from Creative Arts Agency aimed at promoting Ghanaian music locally and internationally, Abrewa Nana called for sustained efforts and mechanisms to monitor its growth and impact.

She called for a collective commitment to the #PlayGhana initiative, advocating for playing at least 80 per cent of local music noting that such dedication would not only strengthen the industry, but also ensure visibility and convey a positive musical message about Ghana to the international community.

"If we don’t concentrate on the #PlayGhana agenda, when foreign visitors come here, especially during Christmas, and all they hear is foreign music, that will be the message they will take back home with them. I am sure when we are keen on playing about 80 per cent Ghanaian music, the impact will be felt across the globe”, she added.