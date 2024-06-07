Featured

Fathers also deserve love - Gina Idan

Graphic Online Showbiz News Jun - 07 - 2024 , 08:19

Gina Idan, a US-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, has called for the same enthusiasm and affection shown on Mother's Day in Ghana to be extended to fathers as well.

Idan stated that fathers, who provide substantial love and support to their children, should not be overlooked due to the actions of a few who neglect their responsibilities. Instead, she advocates for honoring all fathers.

"When it is Mother’s Day, the hype is huge, and there are many biological and social reasons why Mother’s Day is well-hyped and celebrated, but fathers too deserve love from society on Father’s Day as we do for the women and even more," Idan stated.

In an interview, Idan highlighted that despite the strength and unique physique often associated with fathers, they can also be emotionally vulnerable and require support as parents.

The gospel singer also underscored the importance of children honoring both their father and mother to receive blessings and longevity, as prescribed by the scriptures.

Gina Idan, who has been passionate about gospel music for over a decade, will host music lovers on Father’s Day with her debut single "Wo So" and her latest book, "I Am Married but I Am Single: The Other Side of Spousal Migration," co-authored with her husband, Rev. Emmanuel Idan.

She further noted that contemporary fathers need support to become exceptional parents, especially given the challenges of raising children in a rapidly changing digital world.

Idan, also the host of Thanksgiving Worship—a Christian music event celebrating the Thanksgiving season in the USA—announced that her nonprofit, Gina Idan Ministries Incorporated, based in Atlanta, Georgia, will host a special Father’s Day edition of Thanksgiving Worship in Ghana for the first time. This event aims to honor fathers and thank God for their lives.

Organized in collaboration with Peace Chapel International and Page 83 Concepts, the event will feature gospel stars such as Uncle Ato, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Morris Babyface, Gina Idan, and several other gospel icons.