Epixode’s toast to Highlife music

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Jun - 22 - 2024 , 06:05

In an industry where globalisation has influenced the sound of African music, Highlife remains the only genre that truly projects Ghanaian culture.

This traditional genre has been the backbone of Ghanaian music for decades, and its influence can still be felt in contemporary music.

However, the need for young artistes to blend Highlife with other genres has become increasingly important to appeal to a wider audience.

For Epixode, Highlife is more than just a genre - it's a part of his identity. The Ghanaian musician has made it his mission to promote Highlife and showcase its beauty to the world.

In a recent interview with the Daily Graphic, Epixode highlighted the importance of blending Highlife with other genres, citing his own experience as a demonstration of the benefits of this approach.

“Highlife is a beautiful genre, but it can be limiting if you don't experiment and push boundaries," Epixode said. "By blending it with other genres, you can create something unique and exciting that appeals to a broader audience,” he said.

Epixode, who announced his presence in the music space almost a decade ago as a Dancehall artiste, is very happy he made the switch because embracing his newfound love has added value to his brand as an artiste.

He believes that the blend of doing both Highlife and Dancehall has not only expanded his fan base but has also allowed him to express himself more creatively.