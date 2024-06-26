Featured

EDITOR’S LENS: Timely reminder to Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale to tread cautiously

The music industry thrives on competition, often sparking creativity and pushing artists to reach new heights.

Historically, music rivalries have produced some of the most compelling stories and songs.

However, when rivalry crosses the line into hostility, it can have dire consequences. The current feud between Ghanaian superstars, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, is a stark reminder of this destructive potential.

The Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale saga is no different, serving as a present-day cautionary tale, especially for the Ghanaian music industry.

The increasingly hostile exchanges between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have not only dominated headlines but have also inflamed their respective fan bases. The tension reached a fever pitch recently when Shatta Wale was barred by authorities of the University of Ghana from performing on the campus due to an agreement preventing the two feuding artistes from sharing the same stage.

The rivalry escalated further as Shatta Movement fans accused Stonebwoy of sabotage, increasing the animosity between the two camps, Bhim Nation and Shatta Movement.

History teaches us the tragic consequences of such rivalries and echoes of the infamous East Coast-West Coast feud of the 1990s between Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. in the 1990s is an apt reminder of the devastating effects of music rivalries gone wrong.

The parallels with Stonebwoy versus Shatta Wale's feud are too stark to ignore as it has the potential to get out of control. Their fans, eager to defend their idols, are already engaging in online battles and public arguments.

The clash between the two artistes a few years ago at the VGMA, which led to their suspension from the awards event, is still fresh in our memories.

At Graphic Showbiz, we believe that music should be a force for unity and joy, not division and discord. Hence, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale must recognise the potential consequences of their feud, take steps to de-escalate the situation, and focus on what matters most – their music and their fans.

History has shown us the tragic outcomes of unchecked rivalries, so we must take steps to avoid a tragic repetition. Enough is enough – it's time to move forward together.