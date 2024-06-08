Dr Agbu Kefas to be honoured in Ghana for Outstanding Achievements in Governance

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Jun - 08 - 2024 , 15:37

Dr. Agbu Kefas, the Governor of Taraba State, Nigeria, will be honored at the 15th Anniversary Lecture of Nigerian Eye Newspaper in Ghana for his outstanding achievements in his first year in office.

The event, themed "Trade Conundrum: Expanding the Understanding of the ECOWAS Module for Prosperity in Sub-Saharan Africa," will recognize Governor Kefas's transformative policies and initiatives that have positively impacted Taraba State.



Governor Kefas's administration has prioritized education, introducing free education for primary and secondary levels and reducing tertiary tuition by 50%. This has alleviated financial burdens on families and increased school enrollment rates.



The administration has also focused on improving educational infrastructure, with new model schools built in all state zones and reconstructed university hostels. Teachers have benefited from enhanced training programs, and a panel has been established to address mismanagement in universities.



In the health sector, Governor Kefas has increased doctors' salaries, resumed work at the School of Nursing, and accelerated the development of the abandoned Ussa General Hospital. The state has acquired more ambulances, and for the first time, Taraba boasts a teaching hospital, enhancing medical education and healthcare services.



The agriculture sector has seen significant improvements, with the provision of more tractors, fertilizers, and pesticides to farmers, promoting mechanized farming. A comprehensive data capturing system for farmers and the establishment of a food security committee ensure efficient resource allocation and agricultural planning.



Governor Kefas has also focused on human capital development, ensuring prompt payment of salaries, improved remunerations, and the restoration of gratuities. Job opportunities in the ICT sector and various poverty alleviation programs have been introduced, alongside extensive training and refresher courses for workers.



The administration has made significant progress in infrastructure development, with major road projects underway, including Pamaga-Dakka, dual carriage in Jalingo, and several others. These projects aim to enhance connectivity and economic activities within the state.



Governor Kefas's achievements have set a foundation for sustained growth and development in Taraba State, making him a deserving honoree at the Nigerian Eye Newspaper's anniversary lecture. His commitment to good governance, women empowerment, and youth inclusion has been evident in his policies and initiatives. The event will recognize his outstanding leadership and vision for Taraba State and the region.



Other special to grace the event includes Senator Osita Izunaso, Member of the Nigerian Parliament to ECOWAS. Hon. Tochukwu Okere,Diaspora Affairs Committee Chairman at the Federal House of Representatives. Hon.Chike Okafor former Bank Executive , renowned finance expert and economist.



From Ghana, Hon.Abla Dzifa Gomashie Member of the Ghanaian Parliament representing Ketu South constituency, Hon.Emmanuel Bedzrah, member of the Ghanaian Parliament representing Ho West Constituency. Hon Nadia Adongo Fyn Deputy Chief Diaspora Office of the President and Mr.Awal Mohammed Communication Team Member

NPP Presidential Campaign.



The Resident Commissioner of ECOWAS Amb. Baba Gana Wakil and his United Nations Counterpart Dr Charles Abani are also expected as keynote speakers at the event.