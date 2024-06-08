Next article: Dr Agbu Kefas to be honoured in Ghana for Outstanding Achievements in Governance

Previous article: TGMA on the same level as Grammys and BET - Stonebwoy

Featured

When a man grows he looks at a woman’s mind, not body – KiDi

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 08 - 2024 , 15:38

Lynx Entertainment signee and Touch it hit-maker, KiDi has sparked an interesting conversation with the kind of woman he will love to settle down with.

Advertisement

In a video making rounds on social media, KiDi, real name, Dennis Nana Dwamena argues that he longer considers physical appearance but has come to value women more for their intellect.

He explains that mature men don’t consider physical appearance and “specs” since the consequences of choosing a partner based on just looks were dire. (Read Glitz, glamour and controversy: Hits and misses at TGMA25)

“My type? As a man, when you grow up, looks and other things don’t matter as much. What matters is the girl’s heart and her mind. She has to be beautiful, but what matters most is her heart and her mind.

"You are looking for someone you will live with forever, so if you choose a girl just because of her body, you will be found lacking.”

KiDi is a big name in the Ghanaian music scene with many hit songs such as Enjoyment, Mon Bebe, Likor, Girl Dem Sugar among many others making him a favourite among music audiences.

He won the 2022 TGMA Artiste of the Year and a recipient of Best Collaboration of the Year at this year’s awards ceremony at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Watch video below: