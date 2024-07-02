Next article: Nudity, graphic content not my thing regardless of the financial offer – Adjetey Anang

Previous article: Why is Shatta Wale refusing to pay me for all the videos I have shot for him - Video director Choppenson

Featured

Don’t envy social media fake life -Tracy Sarkcess

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jul - 02 - 2024 , 13:30

Tracy Sarkcess, wife of Africa’s most decorated rapper Sarkodie, has cautioned Ghanaian youth against comparing their lives to the curated highlight reels on social media.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Cox It Out event in Accra, she urged young people to focus on self-improvement and not get caught up in the fake lives presented online.

The mother of two noted that social media only showcased a fraction of someone's life, often hiding the struggles and hard work that go into achieving success.

She shared her personal experience as a student in Germany, where she worked hard to make ends meet, accumulating valuable experience that has made her a resourceful person today.

She said : "Don't let social media dictate your self-worth. Instead, focus on building a better life for yourself and your family."