DJ Mensah Foundation donates desks, learning materials to Akokoase AEDA School

Graphic Online Showbiz News May - 15 - 2025

The DJ Mensah Foundation – a charitable organisation founded by award-winning Ghanaian disc jockey Michael Ayenu Mensah, popularly known as DJ Mensah – has donated school desks and learning materials to the Akokoase AEDA School in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The donation, which took place on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, was supported by a number of individuals and institutions including blogger Kobby Kyei, Avanni, Perfumebase, Pappaz Frozen Meat Market, Angel and Publishing Limited, and Priscilla from the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Angel and Publishing Limited, together with Priscilla, provided books to students of Akokoase AEDA School. Perfumebase donated perfumes to teachers, while Pappaz Frozen Meat Market contributed foodstuffs. The desks were made by Avanni.

Speaking at a brief ceremony at the school, DJ Mensah stated: “It’s a true honour to be here today on behalf of the DJ Mensah Foundation. This moment means a lot to us—not just because we’re donating desks, but because we believe deeply in the power of education and the importance of creating a comfortable, supportive environment for learning.”

He explained that upon learning about the challenges faced by the school, he and the Foundation’s partners felt compelled to intervene.

“No child should struggle to learn simply because they don’t have a proper desk to sit on,” he said. “These desks may seem like a small gesture, but we hope they bring big changes—more focus in class, more pride in your school, and a stronger belief in your future.”

DJ Mensah also had a message for the teachers and pupils: “To the teachers and staff: thank you for your tireless dedication. And to the students: know that you are seen, you are valued, and your dreams matter.”

He reaffirmed the DJ Mensah Foundation’s commitment to supporting education and community development across Ghana, describing the donation as a testament to the power of collaboration and the positive change that can be achieved when people work together for a common cause.

DJ Mensah also encouraged fellow creatives to support communities in rural parts of the country, urging them to use their platforms and influence to give back.