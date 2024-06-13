Next article: Atongo Zimba: Ghanaians didn’t appreciate my songs because I didn’t sing in Twi

Develop practical ways to solve challenges of movie industry- stakeholders told

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jun - 13 - 2024 , 19:45

The co-founder and former Group Managing Director, Filmhouse Group, Moses Babatope is urging players in Ghana’s film industry to find practical ways to solve the seemingly challenges that have slowed the industry’s growth.

He mentioned that it is not progressive for stakeholders in the industry to depend solely on government for the industry’s revival if they don’t take practical steps to solve the problems.

Speaking at the launch of the second edition of the Africa Cinema Summit (ACS) in Accra recently, Mr Babatope said Ghana has a rich film culture and had shown lots of potential in the past.

Hence, the past success should be a guide for stakeholders in addressing the current challenges.

“We can’t always depend on government for solutions to our problems. The government is always spending on other projects and will say they don’t have money. And that is why you must not wait for them but take things into your hands.

“Ghana has shown huge potentials in the past. For instance, around 2009, Ghanaian movies such as Perfect Pictures, House of Gold and Potato Potahto were box office hits in cinemas in Nigeria so it’s possible,” he said.

The National Film Authority (NFA) launched the second edition of African Cinema Summit with a call on players in the movie industry to invest in cinemas.

This year’s Africa Cinema Summit will take place from Monday, October 7- 10 on the theme, “Is Cinema relevant in African communities?”

Speaking at the launch held at the Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC) last week, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NFA and convener of the summit, Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, expressed her disappointment at how the cinema sector hasn’t been fully exploited.

She mentioned that despite Africa’s population of almost 1.5 billion, the continent couldn’t boast of a vibrant cinema culture due to the lack of cinemas and screens.

“For me whenever I see a gap, I see opportunity. And so this is a big gap and sometimes even when I speak to my fellow filmmakers I say if you are in one side of the business it doesn’t mean you cannot go to the other side.

“It doesn’t mean that if you are an actor you cannot put up a screen and start something,” she said.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey also announced that the government has started a process of initiating tax waivers for filmmakers in Ghana.

He encouraged stakeholders in the movie industry to have a united voice on the tax waiver and not leave that mandate only for the NFA to pursue.

Last year, the inaugural Africa Cinema Summit convened representatives from 20 African countries.

The 2024 summit will focus on ‘Growth in quality of local content production and consumption, driving the case for increased cinema investment.