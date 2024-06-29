Next article: Singing in local dialect will take you global, says Efya

Davido: My wedding turned into a carnival

Renowned Nigerian musician, Davido, has admitted that his wedding to Chioma turned into a grand celebration, likening it to a carnival.

He acknowledged that the event, which was intended to be an intimate affair, ultimately became a large-scale spectacle.Davido expressed his gratitude to the decoration team for their excellent work on his wedding day, revealing that their efforts made the event a remarkable success.

Davido married his longtime partner, Chioma, on June 25, 2024, officially sealing their love and commitment to each other.

The wedding ceremony sparked a global buzz, trending worldwide, and was graced by a multitude of Nigerian celebrities who received invitations to join in the celebration.

A beaming Davido promised to cherish and honor his new wife, Chioma, as he formally welcomed her into his life.

He also expressed his desire to make his commitment to her known to God, but is waiting for the right moment, trusting in God's perfect timing.