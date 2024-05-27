Featured

Clemento Suarez: I wish Ghanaian entertainers will stop smoking

Comedian and actor, Clemento Suarez has expressed his solemn wish to see Ghanaian talents quit smoking to save themselves.

In a Facebook post earlier today, Clemento Suarez wrote, “I wish above all things that the Ghanaian talent stopped smoking”.

Even though he didn’t disclose the reason for making the post, it drew many comments with his followers endorsing his wish and starting another conversation on how drug abuse is destroying many creative talents.

For years, Ghana's entertainment industry has been plagued by a growing concern of drug abuse among celebrities in recent years.

The glamorous and lucrative world of showbiz often hides a sinister reality, where the pressures of fame, wealth and social media scrutiny drive some stars to seek escape in substance abuse. (Related articleEDITOR'S LENS: Saving creatives from the claws of drug abuse)

The phenomenon is not peculiar to Ghana or Africa since several high-profile personalities in the Western world such as Whitney Houston made headlines on drug abuse, shocking fans and sparking conversations about the need for support and intervention.

His post may have come at a very good time that the topic of drug abuse in showbiz has been reignited in the last few days following a viral video of musician Kwadee in a not too good state after battling mental health condition due to drug abuse for many years.

Kwadee’s case is not isolated from the many conditions of Ghanaian creatives such as Kiki Gyan, Red Eye of 2Toff fame, Jay Dee among others whose blossoming future was crumpled due to drugs.