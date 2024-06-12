Next article: Ghanaian singer Enam calls for return to spiritual connection in music

Celine Dion: ‘I’ll return to stage even if I’ve to crawl’

Famous Canadian singer, Celine Dion has said she allow her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome to stop her from performing again.

Celine, 56, in an interview with American television personality, Hoda Kotb on the Today Show, vowed that she would resume live performances even if she had to crawl to the stage and talk with her hands.

“I’m going to go back on stage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands, I will. I will,” she vowed.

Celine first disclosed in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which causes stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs, with noise or emotional distress known to trigger spasms. ( Related articles: This is why Celine Dion is doing a documentary on her rare medical condition, We can’t find any medicine that works’ – Celine Dion’s sister says singer is struggling amid health battle, Video: Celine Dion, battling neurological condition, makes rare public appearance)

She revealed that she secretly battled Stiff Person Syndrome for 17 years before making it public.

The ailing singer confessed that she had been experiencing symptoms since 2008.

She recently stated that her Stiff Person Syndrome feels like she’s “being strangled.”

Dion added that she often suffers from cramps and has even broken some ribs.

In May last year, Dion was forced to cancel a string of shows scheduled for 2023 and 2024, saying she was not strong enough to tour.

Asked about her ability to return to the stage, Dion told Vogue France she "can't answer that" right now.

Celine Dion has sold more than 250 million albums during her decades-long career.