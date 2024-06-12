Previous article: Celine Dion: ‘I’ll return to stage even if I’ve to crawl’

Ghanaian singer Enam calls for return to spiritual connection in music

Kweku Zurek Showbiz News Jun - 12 - 2024 , 10:36

Ghanaian vocalist Enam has sparked debate in the music industry by suggesting that many contemporary songs lack depth and spiritual significance.

Enam, who recently released her single "Libation," believes music has a powerful ability to connect with listeners on a deeper level.

"Music is meant to touch something deep within us, something we call spirituality," she said in an interview. "This connection can have a profound impact on our lives."

Enam, known for her Afro-Spiritual sound, draws inspiration from the "Hadzivodushis," priestesses of song in Ghana's Volta Region.

"Music can touch our consciousness in ways that can be uplifting or detrimental," she explained. "I believe some artists prioritize rhythm and danceability over the spiritual dimension of music."

Enam's mission is to revive interest in the spiritual resonance of traditional Ghanaian music. Her recent EP, featuring established Highlife artist Akwaboah, and her new single "Libation" with its accompanying visuals, all exemplify this pursuit.

"There's so much wisdom in Ghanaian music, especially in our indigenous practices," she said. "Everything has a meaning and a purpose."

Enam's comments have sparked discussions about the role of music in Ghanaian society, with some welcoming her call for a return to spiritual connection, while others debate the definition of spirituality in contemporary music.