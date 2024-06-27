Featured

Bullet and Wendy Shay back in business

Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay has confirmed that she and her former manager, Bullet, have put their differences aside and are once again working together.

The two had a public fall out due to a contract dispute, but have now resolved their issues.



In an interview with DJ Slim, Wendy Shay explained that their disagreement centered around a 360 Record Label Deal that Bullet didn't approve of.



However, through the intervention of industry elders, they've been able to move past their differences and continue their musical partnership.



“I had a problem with Bullet but some elders came in and the issue has been quashed. I am now working with Bullet again,” she said



Wendy Shay expressed her excitement to be working with Bullet again, stating that their reunion will lead to the creation of more great music for her fans.



