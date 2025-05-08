Featured

Black Sherif earns 2025 BET Awards nomination as Ghana's only contender

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 08 - 2025 , 15:51 2 minutes read

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif has secured a nomination at the 2025 BET Awards, earning a coveted spot in the Best International Act category.

The nomination places him among a global roster of talent, making him the only Ghanaian artist recognized in this year’s lineup.



Black Sherif will compete against a diverse array of international stars including Nigeria’s Ayra Starr and Rema, South Africa’s Tyla, Swaziland’s Uncle Waffles, Brazil’s Gabrielly and MC Luanna, France’s Joé Dwèt Filé and SDM, and the UK’s Basky and Ezra Collective.



In 2023, the Sacrifice crooner won the Best International Flow award at the BET Hip Hop Awards, becoming the second Ghanaian artiste to clinch the title after Sarkodie’s win in 2019.



Known for his emotionally resonant lyrics, viral anthems, and strong fan connection, Black Sherif’s rise has been meteoric.

His music, which often blends trap, highlife,

and drill with raw storytelling, has struck a chord with a generation of listeners across continents.



BET Awards

The BET Awards is an annual American award show launched in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to honor the achievements of Black entertainers and other minorities across music, film, sports, and philanthropy.

Over the years, the show has grown into a global celebration of Black excellence and culture.

Beyond its American roots, the BET Awards ceremony hasincreasingly recognised talent from across the African continent. In 2010, the show introduced the Best International Act: Africa category with african acts like Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy have all winning in this category.