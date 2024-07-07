Next article: Did a robot commit suicide in South Korea over 9 hours of work and no break?

BBNaija season 9 officially starts on July 28

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jul - 07 - 2024 , 06:00

The organizers of Big Brother Naija have officially announced the launch date for Season 9.

The highly anticipated news was revealed on the show's Instagram page on Friday evening, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.

Big Brother Naija Season 9 is set to premiere on July 28, 2024, and will feature a unique twist - 'Two Journeys in One House'. The show will run for 71 days, and the anticipation is building.

“BBNaija Season 9 is HERE! This is a must follow Season! Get ready for double the drama, ships, and HUGE competition! Cameras 24/7 for 71 days. Don’t miss the premiere on July 28th at 7 PM WAT.”