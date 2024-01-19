Afua Asantewaa saved image of GH music –Dada Hafco

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jan - 19 - 2024 , 10:56

HIGHLIFE musician, Terry Asare Boamah known by the stage name Dada Hafco has showered praises on Afua Asantewaa of Sing-A-Thon fame for saving Ghanaian music from the bad reputation of not moving crowds.

For Dada Hafco, Afua threw so much light on Ghanaian music and certainly put sceptics to shame.

This is because Afua Asantewaa, a media personality and a mother of three, got the crowd who thronged the Akwaaba Village in Accra to support her singing marathon dubbed Sing-A-Thon last month, jamming to Ghanaian music for days. (Related article: Afua Asantewaa eyes 4 more records)

Dada Hafco told Graphic Showbiz in a conversation that he was excited about Afua Asantewaa’s exploits at a time when Ghanaian music was being bastardised.

“Afua Asantewaa has thrown too much light on our music and cancelled the mantra that Ghanaian songs don’t move crowds. She saved our music from this bad reputation and I think it will be worth it if she is made an ambassador of Ghanaian music,” he said.

It would be recalled that just few days to Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-A-Thon which aimed at breaking and setting a new record, there had been an ongoing debate about the popularity of Ghanaian music with critics arguing that it lacked the requisite elements to be the first choice for patrons at events.

The narrative was so strong that critics believed Afua Asantewaa would not get massive support when she revealed she would perform only Ghanaian music during her Sing-A-Thon but she had the crowd go gaga during her five-day project.

According to Dada Hafco who is currently promoting his song, Puupuu, the last time he witnessed Ghanaians united in the promotion of Ghanaian music and artistes was when rapper Kwesi Arthur earned a BET nomination in 2018.

Since then, he noted that the glory of Ghanaian music had been veiled with criticisms and negative comments in comparison to that of Nigeria.

However, Dada Hafco was very hopeful that the narrative would change with the success of Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-A-Thon where she sang back to back both old and new Ghanaian songs to the cheers of the enthusiastic crowd at the Akwaaba Village.

“If my memory serves me right, the last time everyone jumped on board a Ghanaian music ship to sail this deep into the waters was when Kwesi Arthur got a BET nomination.”

“As an industry, I think we should find a way to continue such worthy projects that hype our music. Afua Asantewaa has shown us the way that it is possible and we must ride on it.

"I’m a proud Ghanaian musician and it’s about time we showed the world that we are the diamond in the dirt that hasn't been found yet,” he stated.