AFCON: Yul Edochie replies critics over fake prophecy

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 14 - 2024 , 14:23

Controversial Nollywood actor turned pastor, Yul Edochie, has finally reacted to the critics of his fake prophecy about the AFCON 2023 final.

Yul had earlier before the match on Sunday, predicted that the Nigeria Super Eagles would defeat Ivory Coast in the final.

In a post on his Instagram page, he said “Today’s game will not get a penalty shootout. Nigeria will comfortably defeat the Ivory Coast.”

However, the Super Eagles suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast. Following the loss, Nigerians on social media took to Yul’s page to express their disappointment and label his prophecy as fake.

Reacting amid the backlash, Yul in a post on his page said “It is well. Thank you Super Eagles. Getting to the finals is as good as winning. We are proud of you all. Great performance in the tournament.

“Win or lose, good or bad, we’ve been here. I love my country Nigeria. Better days ahead. Giant of Africa.”