Abiana drops heartfelt anthem to celebrate mothers

GraphicOnline Showbiz News May - 06 - 2025 , 17:05 2 minutes read

Sensational female vocalist Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson, known by her stage name Abiana, has released a new song to celebrate the irreplaceable role of mothers in society.

The single, which features German-based artist Souly Bird, arrives as a timely tribute ahead of global Mother’s Day celebrations.

With a Francophone flair, the song soothes the soul as Abiana blends its elements seamlessly with her signature Afro-soul vocals.

Born from personal reflection, the song carries profound meaning for the artist. “Since losing my mother, Esther Kofitse Mawusi, I have gained a deeper appreciation for all mothers,” Abiana shares. “We often take their love for granted, saying 'thank you' sometimes, but never enough. This song is my eternal gratitude set to melody.”

More than just another Mother's Day tribute, the single reflects Abiana's conscious decision to add her voice to the global chorus honouring maternal figures.

“There are many songs celebrating mothers, but I realised—where is my voice? This won't be my last ode to mothers, because praising them is a never-ending privilege,” she explained.

She added, “To most of us, Mother’s Day would be the only time we truly appreciate them as the years go by. Her departure became a realisation of the lessons each day of her life taught me, and every single moment spent with her was a privilege.”

Abiana continues to establish herself as one of Ghana’s most compelling vocal talents, blending authentic storytelling with rich musicality. Her growing discography reflects not only artistic excellence but also deep social consciousness.

“I couldn’t say thank you enough, but a thank you sung in melodies and a song will live forever,” she reiterated.

Abiana remains committed to producing exceptional music that resonates deeply with listeners while showcasing the richness of Ghana’s cultural heritage.

The award-winning vocalist recently released an Extended Play (EP) titled Taste of Africa, which is making waves globally and captivating hearts.

With unparalleled artistry and a compelling musical vision, she continues to share her vibrant and ever-evolving sound with a global audience via various digital streaming platforms.